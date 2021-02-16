Dana White Hopeful for Fans to Return to UFC Arenas This Summer

UFC President Dana White envisions a return of sold-out UFC arenas in the summertime. Although the promotion could host fans in a moderate capacity, Dana is hellbent on selling out arenas. For any other occasion, the UFC will simply use their Apex Center.

Throughout the course of the pandemic, The UFC has made use of their Apex Center, as well as Fight Island. The promotion was one of the few touring organizations that were successfully able to navigate the ability to operate while venues around the world were closed down. Of course, covid-19 protocols had to be created and followed in order to adapt to the climate. However, the UFC led the way for all major sports, whether it was safe or not.

Dana White on Fans Returning to Arenas

Recently, Dana spoke to the media about the idea of fans returning to arenas once again to enjoy the fights. Instead of allowing fans in at a restricted capacity, White voiced his plans of returning to sell-out arenas.

“I got plans, too!” he said, said Dana in reaction towards the Las Vegas Golden Knights allowing fans inside of their arena for hockey games. “I’m not doing a percentage – I want to sell out. It’s too nice over here (at the UFC Apex). I like it here. … I said on ESPN the other day that I was optimistic that by this summer we could be doing it, either in Florida or here.”

Future Plans

Currently, the UFC’s next month of events is all planned to take place at the UFC’s Apex Center. However, it’s currently unknown what the UFC’s plans are from April and beyond. UFC on ESPN+ 47 is scheduled to take place on April 10th, with a location that is yet to be determined.

Look for further information about the card to be released as the UFC rapidly approaches the date.