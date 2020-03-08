Dana White Unhappy With ‘Romero vs. Adesanya’ Said He ‘Shouldn’t Have Done That Fight.’

Dana White Regret Booking Adesanya vs. Romero Fight

UFC 248 PPV went down last night from Las Vegas. It showcased two title fights, but the main headliners Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero fought for 25 minutes and did a whole of nothing. Even UFC head Honcho Dana White blames Romero for the lackluster main event.

If you compare main with the co-main event, it was the biggest attraction last night where both strawweight champion Weili Zhang and Jonna Jedrzejczyk put out one hell of a performance. Of course, former champion ended up losing a fight via split decision.

While speaking with media at post-fight presser, Dana White expressed his unhappiness of booking Romero vs. Adesanya, and instead, he should have waited to book Adesanya with Costa. (h/t MMAJunkie)

“When I’m sitting here today talking about this, the matchmakers didn’t love that fight and didn’t want to make that fight,” White told reporters at the post-fight news conference. “They didn’t want to make Romero vs. Adesanya, but the goofy fan in me said, ‘Are you sh*tting me? Come on, this will be a fun fight to do. And the fact that (Adesanya) wants to fight a guy that nobody else wants to fight.’ Now hindsight is 20/20, probably shouldn’t have done that fight and should’ve waited for (Paulo) Costa, but oh well, we did it.”

We sure understand Dana White’s frustration on last night’s main headliner bout.