Dana White Reacts To Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Comments About Conor Mcgregor Handpick All Of His Opponents

UFC Head Honcho Dana White Responds To Khabib’s Negative Comments Toward His Cash Cow

Earlier this week, Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov spoke with TMZ, where he talked about his upcoming fight at UFC 249 and took aim at his long-time bitter rival Conor McGregor. Khabib suggested that UFC allow Mcgregor to handpick his opponents.

‘The Eagle’ also said UFC set up an easy fight for Mcgregor’s return to Octagon at UFC 246 against Donald Cerrone, which Conor won wiped the floor in 40 seconds, and now he’s cashing on a rematch.

UFC president Dana White reacts to those accusations in a recent interview with TMZ:

“Yea, first of all, Conor McGregor does not handpick his opponents,” White said. “You know, Conor McGregor has fought anybody that we have asked him to fight and who has been available. I mean guys have pulled out on Conor 2 or 3 times, Conor literally went to the gym and said ‘Ok who am I fighting.'” “They hate each other. They hate each other. If you think that you’re going to do an interview with Khabib and he’s going to say great things about Conor McGregor… It is never going to happen. And if you interview Conor, he’s never going to say great things about Khabib. They hate each other.”

It’s clear that Khabib is uninterested in a rematch, but White confirms that the rematch is imminent if Khabib emerges victoriously and Mcgregor stays ready.

“Yeah. Khabib, if he wins. But I don’t know if Conor wants to wait for him. We will see what happens. Conor might not wait.”

Both rivals first met at UFC 229, with Khabib went on to beat Mcgregor via fourth-round submission.

What do you think of Dana White’s comments that Mcgregor doesn’t handpick his opponents?