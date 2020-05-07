Dana White Reveals If UFC Will Punish Jon Jones For Recent Legal Problems

Dana White Address Jon Jones Recent Arrest And Potential Repercussions

Following his most recent arrest, many fans were calling for the UFC to punish Jon Jones. For the first time, Dana White addresses the situation, and reveals if the UFC will take any additional action against him.

Jones was recently involved his latest complications with the law, after he was involved in a situation on Albuquerque. Authorities were called after a gunshot was heard. Subsequently Jon was found at the scene and arrested for a DWI, after he failed sobriety tests. Additionally an open container of alcohol, as well as a firearm and empty shell casing were found in his vehicle.

In what had to be record time, Jon Jones settled his case, receiving a fine, 96 hours of house arrest, and community service. This seemingly small punishment left people wondering if the UFC would take additional action to punish the light heavyweight champ. However speaking in a recent interview with Comabte, Dana White has revealed that the UFC will not be pursuing action against him.

“We haven’t spoken (since he was arrested), but I hope he’ll fight later this year, white said (translated via Google, edited for clarity). From the UFC, there will be no punishment.” This is not all that surprising, given the “hands-off” approach Dana White and the UFC have taken with Jon’s legal troubles in the past. Nevertheless this is disappointing to hear for those who hoped the UFC would step in, given that the punishments from the law seem to have no effect on his behavior. Jones’ actions have been troubling lately, to say the least, and a lot of people want to see him make better decisions in the future. What do you think of this decision from Dana White?