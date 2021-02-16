Dana White Praises Maycee Barber After UFC 258 Loss: “She’s Only Going to Get Better”

Maycee Barber still has plans on becoming the youngest champion in UFC history. Even after experiencing back to back losses. Although the goal seems to be slipping away for Barber, UFC President Dana White believes that Maycee and a “savage” and will continue to develop.

UFC 258

Barber was on the losing end of a decision against Alexa Grasso at UFC 258. Initially, Grasso came out poised as a confident striker. While Barber continued to throw feints from afar throughout the course of the fight, Alexa managed distance well and timed her shots, which repeatedly connected. As the fight continued to the third round, Barber began to show hints of her potential, landing powerful shots and appearing strong in the clinch.

Dana White on Mayce Barber

However, Barber turned the gas on too late and lost the fight. After the match, Dana White was asked about the performance of Maycee. Although she took a loss, Dana believes that her youth plays a major factor and that she will grow with time.

“She’s a savage. She’s one of the most ambitious and toughest young women that I’ve ever met,: said Dana about Barber. “So I expect nothing but big things from her. She’s a baby still. She’s young. She got nothing but time.” “I know she put this unbelievable pressure on herself to be a champion before Jon Jones, and it’s good to set goals for yourself,” White said. “But she’s a baby, she’s got nothing but time, and she’s only going to get better.”

Although Barber’s dreams of becoming the youngest champion are slipping away, there is still a window to achieve her goal. Jon Jones was able to become champion at age 23, while Barber is still 22 years of age. Barber turns 23 in May and is currently ranked #10 in the women’s flyweight division.

There’s a long road ahead. But, when Dana White believes in a fighter, the road could be shorter than fans think.