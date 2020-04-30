Dana White Praises UFC Vet Turned Nurse Phillipe Nover For Fighting Against Pandemic

Dana White Offers Kind Words To Phillipe Nover For Work As Nurse

Dana White has not exactly been the most concerned person in the world, when it comes to the current global health crisis. However he did take a minute to offer some words of encouragement to a former UFC fighter, and current nurse Phillipe Nover.

Nover was a finalist on the eighth season of the The Ultimate Fighter, before having a run in the UFC. Although that would not last long, as he was dropped from the promotion following three straight losses. Following that he would have short stints in Bellator and Ring of Combat, before returning to the UFC, ultimately retiring in 2017.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-2Rzm0JC35/?igshid=96nj9xhruu06

However throughout his UFC career, Nover was working a second job as a nurse in New York. This was a profession he switched to full time after fighting. As a result, he has certainly had his hands full during this complicated time in the world, especially with New York being so heavily affected.

This was something Dana White found to be rather admirable. Therefore he decided to make a video to show some appreciation to the former fighter. Then he shared it with TMZ, who showed it to Phillipe and allowed him to respond.

“Phillipe, Dana here. Hearing all the incredible things that you’re doing on the frontlines in New York City. You’re awesome, kid. I have so much respect for, not just you, but everybody who is part of the first responders and medical staff that are taking care of everybody and putting yourself in harm’s way to help others. You were a stud on ‘TUF,’ and apparently, you’re still kicking a–, my friend. Congratulations and thank you so much for all you’re doing for everybody. See you soon.”

Nover then responded, saying it was very kind and unexpected of Dana White to give him this message. Given the fact that he is not even in the UFC anymore, it is kind of the UFC President to offer these sentiments. His gratitude is something that we at MiddleEasy also feel, not just for Phillipe, but for everyone putting their lives at risk to help others during this difficult time.