Dana White Announces Plans For Performance Institute, UFC Event In Africa In 2022

With three champions and multiple other elite fighters being of African descent, fans have been demanding for the UFC to make a trip to Africa. Dana White has good news for those fans, as he expects the promotion to visit this new continent in the coming year.

White has been able to take the UFC to almost every continent in the world at one point or another. The only exceptions to this, are the barely populated Antartica and, of course, Africa.

However it seems that Dana will be checking one of those off the list soon, as he explained in a recent interview. Here, he not only expressed his plans to have a UFC event in Africa in 2022, but he also explained that the promotion planned to build a UFC Performance Institute there as well.

“We always believed that this thing would be big globally, that we could create talent from all over the world. You know what makes sense? Africa is finally catching up and coming in. I’m going to build a PI over there. “Anytime you find a place where people grow up in hard times, you’re going to find talented, incredible, not just fighters but athletes of all kinds. The question is what resources do they have to create and learn, and things like that. I’m going to build a PI over there, and let me tell you what, you’re going to see some bad dudes coming out of Africa over the next five, six years. “We’re shooting (to have a UFC event in Africa) in 2022,” White added.

Dana White Brings The UFC To Africa

If Dana White is able to bring the UFC to Africa next year, there are a plethora of big fights they can bring there. They have champions such as Francis Ngannou who hails from Cameroon, Kamaru Usman and Israel Adesanya, who have roots in Nigeria, all of which would be great for a first time event in this new continent.

It all depends on where the promotion decides to go exactly, but they have a roster full of other talent from this region of the world. That is all without mentioning who might come out of there within the next year.

Dana White knew that the UFC had the potential to be a global brand, and for the most part it has been. It would be amazing to have this last box checked on the list of places to go.