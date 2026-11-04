Dana White Netflix Documentary Reportedly Targets Early 2027

Dana White is reportedly the subject of an upcoming Netflix documentary directed by Gotham Chopra. Page Six’s Peter Kiefer reported on November 3 that the untitled project would likely reach the streaming service in the first quarter of 2027.

According to Kiefer, Netflix approved the project while pursuing UFC broadcasting rights in 2025. Former content chief Bela Bajaria greenlit it. The film initially concerned Las Vegas before shifting toward White and his role in the promotion’s growth; Chopra declined to discuss the project with Kiefer.

That account traces the proposed story through the Fertitta brothers’ $2 million acquisition in 2001 and the $4 billion sale to an Endeavor-led group fifteen years later. Kiefer also identified UFC Freedom 250 and Zuffa Boxing as potential material, not a confirmed chapter list. His report supplies no exact premiere date.

The Film Report Follows A Different Rights Outcome

UFC events took a different distribution route. Paramount and TKO announced their seven-year U.S. agreement on August 11, 2025, with the term beginning in 2026. The companies set its average annual value at $1.1 billion, while noting that the payment schedule places more money toward the later years of the contract.

Netflix making tell-all documentary on UFC chief Dana White https://t.co/bXtdxdg6Gu pic.twitter.com/ykxn2lthbx — Page Six (@PageSix) November 3, 2026

The official announcement assigned Paramount+ the full annual lineup of thirteen numbered events and thirty Fight Nights. Selected numbered cards would also appear on CBS. Rather than retaining the previous separate pay-per-view charge, the arrangement makes those premium events available to U.S. Paramount+ subscribers without an additional event purchase.

The companies presented that change as a way to broaden access and support subscriber engagement. Their release described a year-round sports property producing approximately forty-three live events and more than 350 hours of live content annually. It also said Paramount intended to consider international UFC rights as they became available, distinguishing those prospective opportunities from the signed domestic agreement.

Chopra Has A Combat-Sports Production Credit

Chopra’s production background includes combat-sports documentaries. Religion of Sports lists him among the producers of Why We Fight, alongside Ronda Rousey and other collaborators. The company identifies it as an ESPN+ series following fighters around the world through training and preparation for consequential contests.

The same company credits Chopra and Liam Hughes as directors of McGregor Forever, the Netflix series starring Conor McGregor. Chopra also appears among its producers, with Giselle Parets, Ameeth Sankaran, Peter Berg, Matt Goldberg and Audie Attar. That project gives him a previous connection to both the streaming platform and a major UFC figure, rather than making the proposed White film his first work involving the sport.