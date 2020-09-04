There are some fans who are very displeased with the type of relationship Dana White has with U.S. President Donald Trump. However recently, he tried to leverage this relationship with the leader of the free world to help save a life.

If you follow Donald Trump on social media, you may have recently seen a Twitter post that seemed a bit out of nowhere. The President issued a message, asking for Iran to halt a scheduled execution of a wrestler named Navid Afkarai. Moreover, he tagged UFC President Dana White, as well as the UFC in his tweet, which also seemed a bit odd with no context.

…To the leaders of Iran, I would greatly appreciate if you would spare this young man’s life, and not execute him. Thank you! @UFC @DanaWhite @FoxNews https://t.co/NkJb4IsQpt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2020

Dana White Tries To Save A Life

This tweet itself may have seemed a bit out of place, but Dana White followed it up with a post to his own social media, which gave more insight into the situation. Apparently Navid was attending a peaceful protest of Irani government two years ago, but was recently apprehended and give two death sentences after confessing to the murder of a guard. The only problem with that, is it seems he signed this confession under duress from torture. Therefore Dana, who felt a connection to the man due to his relationship to combat sports, reached out to Trump, and both men urges the Irani government to spare this man’s life.

“This week the New York Time wrote a story about a very famous wrestler from Iran,” White explained “His name is Navid Afkarai, and he went to a peaceful protest in Iran and he’s going to be executed for that. So it was brought to my attention, and first of all this guy is a human being for one. And number two, he’s one of us. He could be one of my fighters. “The only thing I thought to do was to call the President and see if he can help this man. He said ‘let us look into it, let me talk to my administration and see if there’s something we can do to save his life,'” White continued. “I would just like to say that I, too respectfully and humbly ask the government officials in Iran to please not execute this man, and spare his life.”

This is undoubtedly a tricky situation that Dana White and Donald Trump have gotten involved in. There a lot of problems in this country right now, but citizens here are still able to protest the government without fear of execution, which is not something that Navid Afkarai has experienced. Time will tell if this makes a difference, but hopefully his life will be spared.