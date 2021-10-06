Dana White Reacts To Conor McGregor Revealing UFC 257 PPV Total

UFC President Dana White has given his response to Conor McGregor unveiling the UFC 257 PPV total.

McGregor is undoubtedly the biggest draw in MMA. He holds the record for the largest PPV buyrate in UFC history with his Oct. 2018 clash against Khabib Nurmagomedov. The “Notorious” one revealed the PPV buy slip for his rematch with Dustin Poirier and it exceeded 1.5 million.

Speaking to media members following a recent edition of his Contender Series, Dana White said he doesn’t mind if fighters reveal their full pay.

“Listen, I told you the fighter pay thing it doesn’t matter to me. If these guys wanna let you know what they make [let them]. You guys asked [Kevin] Holland the other day and what did he say? He said people were hitting him up for money after I said it. That’s it. Most of these guys want what’s called an LOA where you don’t get to see their money. They don’t want people to know how much they make.”

The UFC boss went on to say that PPV buys these days aren’t exactly confidential.

“I don’t really give a sh*t anymore. You guys all know Conor is making f*cking truckloads of money and he’s doing well. Most of the pay-per-views that come out are close or in the ballpark of what they are. So, no real big secrets there.”

McGregor didn’t unveil the full PPV numbers for his trilogy bout with Poirier at UFC 264. That fight didn’t make it to the second stanza as McGregor suffered a broken tibia and fibula. Poirier is expected to move on to a UFC Lightweight Title bout against Charles Oliveira.