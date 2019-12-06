Dana White ‘Literally Got A Deal Done’ With Floyd Mayweather For Next Year

Dana White And Floyd Mayweather Have Big Plans For Next Year

Dana White and Floyd Mayweather have had various times of working together over the years. Now it seems they have something massive planned for 2020.

The MMA world was abuzz a couple of weeks ago, when Mayweather posted a picture of he and White together. The post was at a Clippers game, and was promising some sort of big plans. Moreover, this was shortly followed with Floyd saying he was ending his retirement in 2020. As a result, fans began wondering what could be happening.

While White did no explicitly say Mayweather would be fighting again, he did admit the two worked out some sort of deal. Speaking with Jim Rome, the UFC President explained what the meeting was like. In addition to that, he said that the two have something planned for the end of 2020.

“it’s true. We sat at the Clippers game. We started talking and we literally got a deal done right there on the court. Shook hands, we have a deal, And if things play out the way things Floyd and I think they will, I’ll probably sit down with Al Haymon in, I would say, March and get a deal on paper. let’s see how the next few months play out, and we could be doing something fun, probably. I think, If everything goes our way, Floyd and I would be doing something in October or November.”

Dana White does say that he will have to meet with Floyd Mayweather’s manager, Al Haymon, before anything is official. Nevertheless, this could be something big, perhaps even related to Zuffa Boxing.

What do you think these two have planned?