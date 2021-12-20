Dana White Talks Khabib Being A Promoter: ‘It’s Not As Fun As It Seems’

UFC President Dana White knows all about the ups and downs of MMA promotion and he feels Khabib Nurmagomedov will learn that the hard way.

Nurmagomedov retired from pro MMA competition following his Oct. 2020 win over Justin Gaethje. “The Eagle” wrapped up his career holding the UFC Lightweight Championship and garnering a perfect pro record of 29-0.

Now, Nurmagomedov has turned his attention to coaching and promoting. Khabib owns Eagle FC and he has already made some moves, signing former UFC fighters Rashad Evans and Kevin Lee.

Dana White Cautions Khabib Nurmagomedov On Promoting

UFC President Dana White and Khabib Nurmagomedov have had a strong relationship over the years. White told reporters during the UFC Vegas 45 post-fight press conference that Nurmagomedov will quickly realize just how tough it is to run an MMA promotion (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“I haven’t talked to Khabib about his promotion at all. He’s going to find out what it’s like to be on the other side. It’s not as fun as it seems. He’s going to learn. If he doesn’t know, he’s going to know.”

White said he wouldn’t hesitate to offer advice to Khabib if he asks.

“If he calls me and wants advice, I would absolutely give him advice. But I think he’s going to learn the hard way.”

Eagle FC will be making its way to Miami, Florida on Jan. 28. The action will be held inside the FLX Arena, not to be confused with the FTX Arena.

Former UFC Bantamweight Champion Renan Barao will be on the card. He’ll take on Horacio Gutierrez. Set to headline the card is a heavyweight clash between Tyrone Spong and Sergei Kharitonov.