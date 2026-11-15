Dana White Says Josh Hokit Earned His Respect In UFC 334 Defeat

Dana White came away from Josh Hokit’s first professional defeat with greater respect for the heavyweight challenger, while maintaining his objections to personal attacks outside competition.

White said:

“I respect the s*** out of that guy. He’s the real deal. His stock went up with me.”

That endorsement was not a blanket approval of the microphone act. White still objected to unnecessary personal attacks, while acknowledging that some of Hokit’s fight-week remarks amused him. His comparison with Sean Strickland concerned the ability to back up talk through fighting, rather than an endorsement of every statement.

Pressure earned respect, not the championship

White considered sustained aggression Hokit’s best approach against Gane’s mobility. He praised the challenger’s durability and conditioning across his first five-round main event, but thought the champion looked strongest in rounds four and five. Asked about a rematch, he offered praise rather than announcing another booking.

The official post-fight press conference accompanies the UFC’s published written account below.

Gane retained his heavyweight title at Madison Square Garden by unanimous decision, with all three judges returning 48-47 scorecards. The November 14 main event lasted the full 25 minutes, leaving the challenger without the belt despite his early success.

The official weigh-in recorded Gane at 242.6 pounds and Hokit at 231.4, an 11.2-pound difference between the champion and challenger.

The promotion’s original written fight report describes Hokit forcing a frantic pace from the start, crowding the champion and accepting clean return fire to prevent a comfortable long-range contest. His pressure produced his best exchanges in the third round, before the balance shifted.

Gane’s knees to the body were an important part of his fourth-round recovery. In the fifth, he landed the more effective blows as the challenger slowed, although Hokit continued trying to attack and connected late. Those developments explain why an energetic opening and a competitive overall performance did not produce a winning result.

The recent opposition behind White’s assessment

Saturday was not Hokit’s first demanding encounter with an established heavyweight. At UFC 327 in Miami on April 11, he defeated Curtis Blaydes by unanimous decision, with each judge scoring the contest 29-28. That fight also required him to maintain his challenge after an explosive opening failed to produce a quick finish.

The UFC’s original account records Hokit hurting and cutting Blaydes early before the veteran recovered. Their subsequent exchanges contrasted the prospect’s speed and power with Blaydes’ greater volume, and neither could force the other to stop. Hokit completed those three rounds and secured the biggest victory of his career to that point.

He subsequently stopped Derrick Lewis via strikes at 4:09 of round two at UFC Freedom 250 on June 14, according to his official fight history. Gane also won that night, stopping Alex Pereira in the second round. Those victories preceded their eventual meeting in New York.

The result leaves Hokit at 10-1, while Gane improves to 15-2. This was the Frenchman’s first defense as undisputed champion, following the promotion’s September confirmation that he had inherited that status after Tom Aspinall vacated because of his eye injury.