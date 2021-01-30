(Video) Dana White Answers Rapid Fire Questions, Names Jon Jones Greatest UFC Fighter Ever

UFC president Dana White believes former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is the promotion’s greatest fighter of all time.

White appeared on TMZ recently and was answering some rapid fire questions. When asked who he thought was the greatest UFC fighter of all time, White didn’t take long to answer.

“Jon Jones,” he replied.

Of course, White has called Jones the greatest of all time in the past as well, but has flip flopped in recent months, especially after Khabib Nurmagomedov’s win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October.

“congrats @TeamKhabib you accomplished EVERYTHING you set out to do. You are the P4P best fighter in the world and you truly are the G.O.A.T of the sport. #29-0”

That said, he does believe Nurmagomedov is the best fighter in the promotion today at the present moment as he answered with “The Eagle” when asked that question.

White Answers Other Questions

As for the other rapid fire questions, White answered with some fairly straight forward responses.

When asked who he could see breaking out in 2021, the UFC head honcho replied with welterweight Khamzat Chimaev who went 3-0 since debuting for the promotion last year and has seen his following explode along the way.

And as for which fighter’s career surprised him but in a good way, White went with UFC middleweight contender Kevin Holland.

“Kevin Holland. On the Contender series, I was calling him big mouth, this guy’s got a big mouth,” White explained. “He came in in 2020 and fought five times, went 5-0, ended the year with an unbelievable knockout of Jacare from his back. “Yeah, Kevin Holland. And I personally — I called him big mouth and all that stuff in the beginning — and now, he and I have become close and I really like the kid.”

You can watch the full video below: