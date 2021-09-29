Dana White On Jon Jones’ Latest Arrest: ‘This Is What He Does In Vegas’

UFC President Dana White has reacted to the recent legal troubles of Jon Jones.

Jones was recently honored at the UFC Hall of Fame for his 2013 war with Alexander Gustafsson. Shortly after, he was arrested in Las Vegas. A police report revealed that Jones allegedly headbutted a cop car and pulled his wife’s hair. Jones’ wife also allegedly had blood on her nose and mouth.

Speaking to the media following the Sept. 28 edition of his Contender Series, White addressed Jones’ latest legal woes.

“I mean, this is what Jon does when he comes to Vegas, man. Jon comes to Vegas and this is a rough place for him. He was here less than 12 hours I think and he was in jail. Every time we bring him here we try to keep him here for as short a time as possible. Get him in and get him out. This time he was with his family so we figured [he’d be okay]. We figured wrong.”

Jon Jones Not The Only PR Nightmare

When asked if he’d consider releasing Jones, Dana White revealed that there are a slew of other fighters who have also been a disaster for the UFC to deal with.

“I got 650 guys that are [PR headaches]. There’s sh*t that goes on here every day. This is the fight business. Every day we got stuff going on. Stuff that you don’t know about that we deal with on a daily basis. You know, you guys just hear about the sh*t that ends up in the media. It’s what we do. We’ll see how this thing plays out legally with him and we’ll go from there.”

Jones hasn’t been in action since Feb. 2020. He earned a unanimous decision victory over Dominick Reyes to retain the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. “Bones” vacated the gold in an effort to move up to the heavyweight division. White didn’t plan on speaking to Jones about fight plans until 2022.

