Dana White Uses Joanna Jedrzejczyk As An Example Of High UFC Fighter Pay

UFC President Dana White points to Joanna Jedrzejczyk as a fighter who has made millions thanks to her fight career.

We’ve seen fighters speak out over fighter pay the past couple of years. Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones had been at a stalemate with UFC officials after he vacated the 205-pound gold. He wanted to fight Francis Ngannou for a big payday but the numbers didn’t add up for “Bones.” Ngannou, himself, is having issues with the UFC and he feels he isn’t valued by the promotion.

Dana White: Joanna Jedrzejczyk Is Very Rich

During a media scrum following the latest Contender Series event, White responded to the question of whether or not Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Marina Rodriguez is a fight the UFC is considering. White explained that Jedrzejczyk is living the good life right now.

“That is a fun fight. I don’t disagree. I love Joanna Jedrzejczyk. I’ve had a great relationship with her since day one. I know fighters don’t get paid around here [sarcasm] but Joanna Jedrzejczyk is very rich. She’s living her best life [laughs]. Go on Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s Instagram and you know, she’s living it. I think that she’s taking fights that really excite her. I don’t know if this one does. I’ll find out, though.”

Jedrzejczyk hasn’t competed since March 2020 when she had an instant classic against Weili Zhang. Jedrzejczyk lost the fight via split decision. At the time, Zhang was the UFC Strawweight Champion. Jedrzejczyk has gone 2-4 in her last six outings but the Zhang fight proved she’s still an elite 115-pounder.

Rodriguez is fresh off a unanimous decision victory over Mackenzie Dern. The victory now puts Marina in prime position for either a number one contender bout or a shot at the winner of Rose Namajunas vs. Weili Zhang 2 depending on how things shake out.