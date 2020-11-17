Strawweight champion Weili Zhang is a force to be reckoned with, there is no denying that. Even UFC President Dana White is ecstatic just to see her hitting pads.

White has been singing the praises of Zhang for a long time, and rightfully so. Even when she was getting a title shot in her home country of China; while others accused Dana of catering to a new market, he assured that Weili was a legitimate contender and deserved respect. This proved true as she decimated Jessica Andrade to snatch the throne. Then she was in one of the greatest fights of all time, regardless of gender, in her first defense against former champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Dana White Fawns Over Weili Zhang

Currently Weili Zhang is prepping for her next title defense against another former champ in Rose Namajunas. In the lead-up to the fight, she has shared some training footage to Instagram. One such video got the attention of Dana White, who reposted it himself and gushed over the brutal body shots that the champ is throwing to her training partner.

“God Daaaaaamn!!!! That body shot drops 99.9% of the men watching this right now. @zhangweilimma is a f–kin BEAST”

Well if there is one thing that Dana White has right, it is that these body shots are absolutely brutal. Her skills are off the charts, and the upcoming fight with Rose Namajunas is going to be an intriguing matchup to say the least. All indications are that the first ever Chinese UFC Champion will be sticking around for a while, but she has perhaps her toughest test to date at some point early next year.