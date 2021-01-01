Dana White ‘Didn’t Expect’ Greg Hardy To ‘Stick Around This Long’

Controversial NFL player turned MMA fighter Greg Hardy has had 8 fights inside the UFC Octagon. President Dana White is surprised that he has even lasted this long.

White was one of the most vocal supporters of the UFC signing Hardy. This was a shame to a lot of fans, given the nature of the domestic violence history of the former NFL defensive end.

Nevertheless, Hardy would sign with the promotion after a brief stint on the Contender Series. He has gone 4-3 1NC since his debut, and it seems that every time he fights there is some sort of drama.

Most recently, Hardy seemed to look better than ever against Marcin Tybura. Unfortunately he would completely gas out in the first round, getting easily dispatched in the second and losing via TKO.

Dana White Is Impressed With Greg Hardy

Despite his mixed bag of results, Dana White is actually quite impressed with how Greg Hardy has done in the UFC. He said as much when speaking in a recent interview.

Here the bossman explained that he is surprised that Greg has lasted as long as he has in the UFC. Moreover he expressed positive sentiments about how Hardy looked before losing in his most recent outing.

“He looked damn good. He lost that last fight, but he looked damn good right up until he lost,” White said. “He’s done very well here. I didn’t expect him to possibly stick around this long, especially in this heavyweight division. There’s some nasty guys, but he’s done very well.”

This is some pretty bold praise from Dana White, especially given the situation as a whole. It is going to be interesting to see where Greg Hardy goes next, no matter how controversial he may be.