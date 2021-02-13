Dana White Says People Should Leave Gina Carano Alone Following Controversy

UFC president Dana White believes everyone should leave Gina Carano alone.

Carano has been in the headlines following a now-deleted controversial tweet where she compared the plight of Conservatives in America today to that of the Jews in Nazi Germany.

That and her past opinions and tweets which were already controversial enough led to mass #FireGinaCarano tweets and Lucasfilm did just that as she is no longer a part of “The Mandalorian” after getting fired.

And when asked about the controversy on Friday, White came to Carano’s support while acknowledging that everyone makes mistakes.

He also took a dig at ESPN reporter Ariel Helwani in the process.

“Leave Gina alone,” White said at the UFC 258 pre-fight media scrum. “Listen, we make mistakes. We all make mistakes. For everybody to go in on her – I love how Ariel Helwani made it all about him. It was all about him. Such a douche.”

Carano Not Apologizing For Tweet

White is referring to an Instagram post Helwani made giving his thoughts on Carano’s tweet and how he was disappointed in her.

He was notably hoping that Carano would apologize or give her explanation of the tweet.

However, that doesn’t look like it will be the case as the former MMA star went on to announce a new film project with Republican personality Ben Shapiro on Friday, claiming her voice would be freer than before.