There seems to be a lot of unrest among the fighters in the UFC lately. However Dana White is fed up with the athetes vocalizing their issues right now, and has decided to take that crystal clear.

Over the last few weeks, a growing sense of tension has been brewing throughout the UFC. We have seen Henry Cejudo and Conor McGregor retire, Jon Jones threaten to vacate his title, and Jorge Masvidal ask for his UFC release. Not to mention, this has all occured during the UFC working to put fights on during this difficult time.

It is safe to say that Dana White is a bit fed up with all the difficulties and pushback he has been getting lately. Speaking at the UFC 250 post fight press conference, he was asked about the current disdain throughout the roster. He pulled no punches in his response, showing how stressful the last few weeks have been for him.

“You see those commercials — ‘These are uncertain times’ … yeah, you think? Who knows, man. I’m just digging in, I haven’t laid off any of my people, I’m trying to take care of all my people, including my fighters,” White said. (h/t MMAMania) “Keep them working, and doing everything in my power to do what I can do. And you guys have known me for a long time. Anyone that doesn’t want to roll with me? Get the f**k off the bus. Get out of here. See you later. Do whatever you want to do. No one is making anyone do anything. “And the amount of people I have gunning at me right now is insane,” he added. “But here we are, this is our fifth fight, we pulled off our fifth fight. No other sports are going right now but us. And one of the beautiful things about this sport is: you don’t have to fight. This isn’t the NBA or NFL where you better be at practice, you better show up and do this, do that. You don’t have to do anything here. And if these guys want to sit out or retire right now or anyone feels uncomfortable in any shape or form with what’s going on, you don’t have to fight. It’s all good.” “So if that’s what Conor’s feeling right now, Jon Jones, Jorge Masvidal? I feel you. It’s not like I’m going ‘Holy s**t this is crazy, this is nuts!’ Nothing is crazy and nuts right now because everything is crazy and nuts right now. So on a certain level I understand and I get it.”

Dana White goes on to reiterate how difficult things are in the world right now. Although he can afford to pay for an apparently expensive Fight Island, he insists that this is too complicated of a time for fighters to ask for money. At the end of the day, he feels that fighters can either fight or not, and that decision is up to them.

At the end of the day, there really is no argument that the fighters do not deserve more money from the UFC. Although right now, Dana White can brush off these complaints under the guise of things being complicated, he will have no choice but to face it eventually.