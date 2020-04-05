UFC President Dana White Listed as Extortion Victim in Las Vegas Lawsuit

UFC President Dana White Listed as Extortion Victim

UFC President Dana White has had a civil law filed against him from a man who was in prison for extortion. Although the claim is heavy, Dana has already spoken out about the issue. And, he responded in a typical Dana White fashion.

Ernesto Joshua Ramos, is currently suing Dana for a breach of contract. Basically, he’s stating that a binding agreement was not honored by one or more of the parties to the contract by non-performance or interference with the other party’s performance. Specifically, Ramos is saying that Dana agreed to pay him $450,000 in order to keep his name out of in incident in 2015.

During that time, Ramos states that Dana appeared on camera having sexual relations with Ernesto’s girlfriend. The woman in question was listed at the time as Ernesto’s girlfriend. Furthermore, the woman has stated that she filmed the encounter without the knowledge of Dana.

BREAKING: UFC President Dana White named as victim in sex-tape case https://t.co/k2KWwULTlX — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) April 4, 2020

Dana White Makes Statement About Extortion Case

White has since spoken out about the claim. The Las Vegas Review-Journal was the first outlet to report news and to get a quote from white.

“I just found out that a b*ll s**t lawsuit was filed against me yesterday,” said Dana. “This guy went to federal prison for trying to extort me over five years ago. Now he’s hired a lawyer who is also a convicted felon, and he’s trying to extort me again for $10 million. He got no money from me last time and he won’t be getting any money from me this time. I look forward to the court dismissing this quickly so I can get rid of these scumbags forever.”

Ramos and his Criminal Past

Back in 2015, Ramos also attempted to get Dana to pay him “hundreds of thousands” of dollars. Allegedly, Ramos had footage of a sex tape in which White appeared. Dana made it clear that he believes the issue will be resolved quickly. Maybe then, he’ll be able to focus on pressing forward with UFC 249.

As the story unfolds, Middle Easy will be sure to provide further details.