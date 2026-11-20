File photo: Dana White and Donald Trump at UFC Freedom 250 in June 2026. Photo via UFC on TNT Sports / X.

Dana White and Donald Trump presented a $500,000 check to members of the United States Marine Band at a White House reception on November 20, increasing the amount from the $200,000 displayed before the ceremony.

White House pool correspondent Joe Reberkenny reported that the original figure was crossed out and replaced. Trump and White joined cabinet members in presenting the check to Lieutenant Colonel Ryan Nowlin, following remarks on the South Lawn helipad.

The gift grew during Friday’s reception

Trump began speaking at 3:38 p.m. Eastern and announced the increase. White followed at 3:53, describing four days of preparation before the UFC event and praising the musicians’ ability to reproduce the sound of the original artists. Remarks ended at 4:01, with the musical program continuing until 4:26. The presentation does not establish an equal final contribution from each donor or a confirmed payment to each musician.

Why the band mattered to UFC Freedom 250

The connection goes back to UFC Freedom 250 at the White House on June 14. An official Marine Corps photographic account records that The President’s Own supplied the event’s soundtrack, while Marines from Marine Barracks Washington also supported the South Lawn show. Friday’s recognition therefore concerned a unit with a direct role in the fight-night presentation, rather than a newly announced performance agreement.

UFC’s published June 22 account explained that the musicians performed live versions of the fighters’ entrance songs. That gave the walkouts an element different from simply playing recorded tracks as each competitor approached the Octagon. The band’s work was heard both by the audience at the venue and by viewers watching elsewhere.

In that written account, White described discovering the quality of the performances during rehearsals. He credited Craig Borsari with drawing his attention to the band and recalled its rendition of Thunderstruck when he arrived. He also described mistaking a live Red Hot Chili Peppers performance for the familiar recording before realizing the musicians were producing it themselves.

The same report recorded his surprise at the volume of sheet music needed for the assignment. White said then that the UFC wanted to assemble a soundtrack from the songs and include Zac Brown Band’s version of the national anthem. That was a plan described in June, not a new release announcement made at Friday’s reception.

That music subsequently received its own commercial release. Apple Music lists UFC Freedom 250: The Music, as performed by The President’s Own United States Marine Band, with a July 3 release date, 29 songs and a running time of 59 minutes under Zuffa Records. The album followed the June fight card; it was not a project first unveiled this week.