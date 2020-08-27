For the second time, Dana White will be speaking in support of Donald Trump, at the Republican National Convention. Ahead of this appearance, White responds to the critics of his support of the President.

The relationship between White and Trump is long, and well documented. Notably the U.S. President helped the UFC President during the dark ages of the sport. Then Dana returned this favor by speaking at the RNC in 2016, as well as helping Donald with plans to reopen the United States, as a part of a task force set up during this global health crisis. Now for the second time, Dana will be representing Trump at the RNC, giving a speech in support of his reelection.

Dana White Unbothered By Critics

Naturally, the relationship between Dana White and Donald Trump causes some tension between certain members of the UFC fanbase. Given the divisive nature of Trump’s presidency, as well as the tensions that are being felt through the U.S. right now, some wondered if Dana would consider not speaking at this convention. However as he told media after the most recent edition of the Contender Series, Dana is completely unfazed by these critics.

“That sh*t doesn’t bother me,” White said. “Listen, this is America. Everybody has their own opinions and their own choices. I know that sometimes people go after you because of whatever, but everybody knows me. Everybody knows what I’m about, and you know…I don’t know. Talk to me after the speech.”

As far as the people who do not agree with these politics, White is not concerned about this either. He feels that politics should not determine if you have a good relationship with a person.

“I don’t give a s–t. I don’t care what people think of me or what they think,” White continued. “The people that know me, know who I am and know what I’m about. Other than that, I could care less. There’s tons of guys that hate Trump, whether it’s celebrities or whatever, and I’m cool with all of them. We’re all cool. Like I said, the people who know me, know me, and the people who don’t all judge me anyways. That doesn’t matter to me. I could care less.”

What do you think for Dana White speaking at the RNC?