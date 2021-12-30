Dana White: Conor McGregor Is A ‘F*cking Handful’ But He’s Loyal

UFC President Dana White knows Conor McGregor can be difficult to deal with but one thing he won’t deny is his loyalty.

McGregor is the biggest star in MMA. Despite his string of losses dating back to 2018, the “Notorious” one is still the UFC’s top draw. While McGregor brings the goods in terms of revenue, he has also created headaches for the UFC given his run-ins with the law.

Conor McGregor’s Loyalty To UFC

Appearing on The Fight podcast with Teddy Atlas, Dana White heaped praise on Conor McGregor for sticking with the UFC for as long as he has (h/t The Mac Life).

“There’s been a lot of fighters that have been incredibly loyal to me and I’ve been incredibly loyal to them. Conor McGregor’s one of them. Conor’s a f*cking handful boy, but when you look at the way fighters are built, they’re different to everybody else on this planet. “The Ronda Rouseys, Chuck Liddells, Matt Hughes, Conor McGregor, I don’t want to not mention people but there’s been a lot of fighters over the last 20 years that have been very loyal.”

McGregor has been recovering from a broken tibia and fibula. He suffered the injury back in July when he fought Dustin Poirier in a trilogy fight. “Mystic Mac” hasn’t been in a rush to get back to the action as he wants to ensure he is fully healed.

With that said, McGregor certainly hasn’t been slacking when it comes to bulking up. His current physique has a lot of people turning heads as he looks like a middleweight.