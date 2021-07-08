Dana White: If Conor McGregor Beats Dustin Poirier ‘He’ll Go Down As One Of The Greatest Of All Time’

Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor 3 headlines UFC 264, on Saturday July 10th. Ahead of the contest, Dana White says that a win from the Irishman would make him one of the greatest to ever do it.

White has been vocal about his excitement for Poirier vs McGregor 3, as have most fans of the sport. After Dustin knocked Conor out in their second meeting in January, they are 1-1, and looking to settle the score this Saturday night.

Speaking in a recent interview, Dana explained that there is more at stake for McGregor than just winning a rivalry or getting a title shot. He believes that a win here, and another title victory for the former champ-champ would make him one of the greatest fighters of all time.

“He’ll go down as one of the greatest of all time. To have lost the belt, gone through the things that have happened to him personally, professionally. Then to come hack again, beat the the number one contender who just beat him, and then fight for the title and win…” White said. “Financially, it’s off the charts and professionally, it’s off the charts. It would make him go down in history as one of the all-time greats.”

Dana White Thinks Conor McGregor Is Focused

In the lead-up to this third fight, Conor McGregor has been a bit on the quiet side, not doing much in the way of interviews. To Dana White, this is a positive sign for the former lightweight and featherweight champ.

Dana believes that this lack of public appearances means that Conor is dialed in and focused on the task at hand. Even Dana himself has been leaving Conor alone, letting him prepare for Saturday night.

“There’s so much riding on this fight, and the silent, ‘not hearing from Conor McGregor’ Conor McGregor means he’s probably very focused and dialed in for this fight,” White said. “So much at stake for this fight, and I love that about it. The big question about Conor right now is, the guy has so much money, is he the same Conor, is he focused? We know that this kid loves to fight. He doesn’t need to fight right now, he’s fighting because he loves it. He’s got an opportunity here, if he can beat Dustin Poirier, the number one guy in the world, he can get a title shot. “Obviously for Poirier,) he was) heavily criticized for taking this fight instead of the title fight. He made the right move. This is the fight to take, this was the fight for him to do. He wins on Saturday night, he gets a title shot anyway,” White added. “So he gets the big fight with Conor McGregor. All the times this kid’s fought, all the great things he’s done in the sport, more people will know who he is this Saturday night, than his entire career.”

It is going to be interesting to see if Dana White is right, and if a quiet Conor McGregor is a focused Conor McGregor. The only way to find out, is to see how UFC 264 goes down this weekend.