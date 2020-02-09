Dana White Believes Dominick Reyes Defeated Jon Jones at UFC 247

Dana White Believes that Dominick Reyes Defeated Jon Jones at UFC 247

When the UFC President speaks, people listen. To be quite honest, most of the time people do not agree with what Dana White says. However, when it comes to MMA judging, the majority of fans are usually on the same page. The judging was all over the place for UFC 247. Especially during the main event between Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes. There were also outlandish scorecards during the Andre Ewell vs. Jonathan Martinez, Lauren Murphy vs. Andrea Lee, and Derrick Lewis vs. Ilir Latifi bouts. For Dana, he believes that Dominic Reyes actually defeated Jon Jones during the main event.

The fight between Jones and Reyes was extremely close. Which means, the scorecards in MMA are going to be all over the place. Inevitably, at least one judge will have a scorecard remarkably different than the rest. In the case of Jones vs Reyes, judge Joe Soliz scored the bout 49-46 while the other two judges saw it as 48-47.

Dana Speaks to the Media About Jones vs Reyes

During the post-fight presser, Dana made it known that he scored the fight for Dominick Reyes. Also, he made it clear that the judging was all over the place.

Dana White scored the main event for Dominick Reyes. #UFC247 pic.twitter.com/NLPQZFsnEm — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) February 9, 2020

“The scoring was all over the map. Going into the last round, I had Dominick Reyes 3-1 going to the last round,” said White. My kids are terrorizing me that the fix is in, ‘How could this happen, Dad? Reyes won that fight,’ and the list goes on and on of people who are reaching out to me. So it’s not like there’s this landslide of people saying it was a robbery or whatever. People have it all over the place. “But the reality is, who gives a sh*t? We’re not judges. None of us are judges, the judges called the fight, and that’s that,” finished Dana.

Judging UFC 247

During the post-fight interview in the octagon, Reyes expressed that he believes he won the fight as well. And afterward, he called himself the uncrowned king of the light heavyweight division.

“I truly believe I won that fight. I’m the uncrowned king right now.”@DomReyes believes he showed Jon Jones is just a man, with “fears like everyone else” #UFC247 (via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/i3MQlblJjK — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 9, 2020

Do fans believe that the judges got the call wrong? If so, what was everybody’s scorecards for the main event? And, which fight did the judges scored wrong the most? Let us know.