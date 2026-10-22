Dana White Says Farid Basharat Remarks Were A General Explanation

Dana White has clarified that his earlier explanation of why UFC contracts sometimes go unrenewed was not a specific accusation against Farid Basharat. He addressed the issue at Thursday’s UFC 333 press conference after seeing the fighter’s Instagram response.

The dispute followed White’s Edmonton press-conference answer after the October 17 card. Asked about Basharat leaving with an unbeaten record, White discussed possible difficulties working with fighters and declined matchups. He did not identify an opponent Basharat had rejected, a dispute with a matchmaker or the actual reason a new agreement had not been reached.

In that earlier answer, White linked his assertion that a reason existed to the unbeaten record and seven UFC victories described by the reporter:

“If you’re 16 and 0, with seven wins in the UFC, and don’t get re-signed, there’s definitely a reason.”

White Separates A General Explanation From Basharat’s Case

A reporter in Abu Dhabi linked the departure to concerns about Movsar Evloev’s future, asking whether another undefeated fighter could face the same outcome. White welcomed the opportunity to explain his previous remarks:

“When I was talking about why some guys get released or their contracts don’t get renewed, I was just saying in general.”

He stopped short of guaranteeing Evloev’s long-term position, while pointing to the title opportunity already in front of him. His reassurance concerned the contender’s present circumstances, not a promise about every future contract decision.

The promotion’s current event listing puts Evloev opposite Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight championship on October 24 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The other championship contest pairs bantamweight titleholder Petr Yan with Merab Dvalishvili. Those are scheduled contests, not results; the press-conference discussion preceded both fights.

What Basharat Had Disputed

In his October 18 video reply, Basharat denied refusing opponents. Addressing his dealings with the promotion’s staff, including its nutrition and physiotherapy teams, he said:

“Again, speak to your staff. Ask anybody about me. There was no issues with me in any way, shape or form.”

Basharat pointed to accepting the 2024 Abu Dhabi fight despite his opponent’s weight miss, proceeding with his Contender Series bout despite an elbow injury, and fighting injured in his most recent appearance. He directed listeners to the UFC’s nutrition and physiotherapy staff to support his account. These were examples he offered in his defense, not independent proof of every private matchmaking conversation. He also said he had hurt each of his last three opponents and explained that protecting his reputation motivated the response.

The scale record adds precision to that example. At UFC 308 in October 2024, the official weigh-in listing put Victor Hugo at 145.5 pounds and Basharat at 137, an 8.5-pound difference between them. The bout was listed at featherweight. That is distinct from the amount by which Hugo exceeded the usual non-title bantamweight limit.

That public disagreement should also be separated from the terms of his exit. The October roster report concerned an expired agreement after his July appearance, not a newly announced termination with fights still owed. In his October 15 written statement, before White’s Edmonton answer, Basharat described the absence of an offer:

“I want to clarify that since my last fight I was never offered a contract or an opponent, I waited but it never came.”

He separately denied declining fights throughout his UFC tenure, thanked staff and supporters, and named no next employer or return date. His account was that no offer had arrived, not that he had rejected proposed financial terms.

One premise circulating around the debate needs a factual correction: Basharat did not complete his UFC run without a finish. The promotion’s finalized Paris event record lists his first-round submission victory over Kleydson Rodrigues on September 2, 2023, at 4:15. That documented result remains separate from arguments about whether his overall style affected the renewal decision.