(Video) Dana White Attempts to Diss Media in Newest Self-Praise Video for UFC Success During Covid-19

UFC President Dana White was hellbent on continuing the operation of UFC regardless of COVID-19. Over the course of the virus spreading, the UFC was the lone sporting organization that decided to keep putting on shows. In real-time, the idea seemed irresponsible and dangerous for the fighters and staff workers put in place to make sure the shows run smoothly. However, Dana is proud of himself and has released a video about it, taking shots at the media along the way.

Dana White Disses the Media in New Video

White also had a difficult time finding venues to host the shows. Thus, the usage of the UFC Apex Center and Fight Island was born. Dana spoke with BT Sport and revealed how the virus affected the UFC. In order to congratulate himself, Dana released a video from his social media account. He bragged about his achievements and took digs at the media members who he believes were naysayers. Although the media simply wanted a safe work environment for the 500+ roster of underpaid fighters.

It's up to YOU to take care of your business, your family, your employees, and those you care about!!! #kickassin2021 — danawhite (@danawhite) December 21, 2020

“As we roll into 2021, I just wanted to remind everyone there’s ALWAYS a solution to every problem! So, cut through all the bulls**t, and don’t let these people that don’t matter tell you how to live your life,” wrote Dana. “It’s up to YOU to take care of your business, your family, your employees, and those you care about!!!”

Upcoming Calendar Year

Dana was mostly proud that nobody at the UFC was laid off throughout the pandemic. Additionally, no salaries were cut and each fighter contract was honored. At least those who didn’t test positive for COVID-19.

With 2021 right around the corner, the UFC is already set up for success with the return of Conor McGregor early in the first quarter of the year.

Where does the UFC rank compared to other sports in regards to protecting their athletes from the virus? Furthermore, are fans excited to get back inside of the arenas?