Dana White Unofficially Announces Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington Rematch Next

UFC President Dana White has confirmed that the promotion is scheduling a rematch between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. However, details of when the fight will take place are yet to be determined.

UFC middleweight champion Kamaru Usman welcomes the challenge of any contender for his belt. However, they would have to prove they are worthy of the opportunity. In the past, Usman stated that he is willing to face Colby Covington in a rematch. However, Colby would have to get a dominant win before getting another shot at the champion.

Covington was able to easily defeat Tyron Woodley at UFC Vegas 11, thus fitting Usman’s criteria.

Usman vs. Covington II Unofficially Announced

According to Yahoo Sports, the rematch is all but official. Speaking to Dana White, Kevin Iole shared that Covington is next in line for the welterweight title.

Their First Encounter

For months, Covington spoke ill about UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. From calling him “Marty Fakenewsman” to saying he would dismantle Kamaru, Colby shared his fair share of “promotional tactics.” Covington even went on as far as to say that he would indeed break Usman’s jaw.

Whether it was an act or not, Usman got the better of Colby. At UFC 245, Kamaru TKO’d Covington in round 5 to retain his welterweight title. Medicals revealed that Colby ironically suffered a broken jaw from a straight right punch in the 3rd round during the fight. So, UFC analyst Michael Bisping spoke on his podcast about the ironic turn of events, chalking it up to karma.

Kamaru also clarifies that he believes he and Colby are the best two fighters in the division. Furthermore, that it’s inevitable for the two to fight once again; now, fans will have to wait and see how long it takes until the UFC finds an official date for the matchup.