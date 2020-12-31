Dana White Plans for Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor Rematch, if Conor Beats Poirier at UFC 257

UFC President Dana White will be meeting with Khabib Nurmagomedov in Abu Dhabi at some point during the organization’s trio of cards taking place on Fight Island. During that time, Dana plans on hoping that he can convince Khabib to come out of retirement for a McGregor rematch if he wins against Poirier at UFC 257.

Is Khabib Nurmagomedov officially retired? Although he laid down the gloves inside the octagon after UFC 254, many speculated that Khabib would continue to fight. Even UFC President Dana White has eluded to the fact that it’s possible Nurmagomedov would continue fighting. Additionally, it’s worth noting that Khabib is still in the USADA testing pool and was recently tested after his last fight.

Dana on Khabib Return

Recently, Dana spoke with the Buffalo-based podcast “Shout!” which normally revolves around American Football content. During the conversation, he revealed his plans to meet with Khabib. As well as hoping that he would unretire to give Conor McGregor a rematch if he is able to get past Dustin Poirier.

“When I fly out there, Khabib’s going to be there, too,” said Dana. “So I’m going to meet with Khabib while I’m there. “In a perfect world, if Conor (McGregor) wins this fight (against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257), I would love to see the rematch with him and Khabib. It’s the fight that makes sense.”

UFC 229

Khabib Nurmagomedov first faced Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 229. During the first two rounds, the Dagestani dominated and also knocked Conor down with a perfectly timed punch. Conor performed better in the third round but it was too late. Ultimately, Khabib was able to end the fight via submission in the fourth round.

Convincing Khabib to return seems like a difficult feat. Especially after promising his mother that he would not fight again without his father, and her blessing. But, if Dana can pull it off and Conor can defeat Dustin, the UFC could be on pace to hold their biggest event in the history of the organization.