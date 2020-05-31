Dana White Believes Jon Jones Can “Sit or Fight”, But Won’t Be Getting $30 Million

UFC President Dana White Won’t Give Jon Jones $30 Million for Francis Ngannou Fight

Mixed martial arts can be a cruel game at times when it comes to finances. In most cases, a fan’s favorite MMA fighter often has a second job to help make ends meet. Of course, that’s not the case for high profile athletes in other sports, but alas. When it comes to the stars of the UFC earning max dollar, that isn’t always the case either. And for Jon Jones, who many consider the greatest of all time, UFC President Dana White believes that GOAT status doesn’t equal a $30 million payday.

Jones is currently not happy with both the UFC and Dana White specifically. In regards to Jon and a potential super fight with Francis Ngannou at heavyweight, negotiations to make the fight happen are stalling. Jon has stated that Dana is lying about the amount of money that he asked for. Consequently, Jones has asked Dana White to release the text messages of their conversations.

White on Jon Jones Negotiation vs Ngannou

White has chosen to opt-out of that idea. Instead, he spoke to the media after UFC Vegas about the potential fight. In the conversation, Dana stated that Jon can either sit out or he can fight. But, he won’t be getting an alleged $20 or $30 million.

“The stuff that he’s (Jon Jones) been through, to show up and basically demand $20 million, or $30 million, it’s crazy,” said Dana to the media. “So he can do whatever he wants to do. He can sit out, he can fight. He can do whatever. “You know how this works. You know how I am. Jon Jones can say whatever he wants to publicly, and when he’s ready to come back and fight, he can.”

As the interview progressed, Dana stated that Jon will certainly not be getting $30 million. Furthermore, he listed Jon’s troubled past and the ability to sell as reasons why.

“Being the greatest of all time doesn’t mean you get $30 million. Being able to sell…Jon Jones has done a lot of things to himself,” said Dana. ” In one of his tweets, he was saying that I tarnished [him] – I tarnished you? You’ve done a very good job of tarnishing you.

Trying to Make the Fight

The status of the super fight is still unknown. However, if negotiations continue this way, fans more than likely won’t get Jones vs Ngannou. Which is sad, because the world was waiting for it. Not only were fans excited to see Jones face the powerful Francis, but they’ve been anticipating his move to heavyweight for years.

As of now, that won’t be happening.