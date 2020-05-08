Dana White Believes if Cruz Beats Cejudo, it’s the “100% Biggest Upset Ever”

Dana White Thinks a Dom Cruz Victory Over Cejudo Would be the Biggest Upset Ever

What are some of the biggest upsets in UFC history? Ask any hardcore fan, and they’ll usually rattle off a shortlist of what they’ve witnessed with their eyes that seemed unimaginable. Holly Holm beating Ronda Rousey. Rose Namajunas putting on a clinic against Joanna Jedrzejczyk. And of course, Matt Serra getting a huge victory over Georges St Pierre at UFC 69 thirteen years ago. Even UFC President Dana White agrees that Serra’s victory was triumphant. However, Dana thinks that if Dominick Cruz can defeat Henry Cejudo at UFC 249, it’ll be the greatest upset ever.

Cruz hasn’t fought since December 2016. During the fight, he was outpointed by Cody Garbrandt and which cost him the UFC bantamweight title as a result. Afterward, the former WEC champion had intended on making several comebacks in 2017 and 2018. However, Dom was forced o pull out due to various injuries. Hopefully, he can remain injury-free as he prepares for war against Henry.

Dana on Cruz vs Cejudo

Because of the long lay-off plus Cejudos serious skill, Dana thinks Cruz winning would be a major upset. So much so, that it could be the biggest UFC upset of all time. He spoke with BT Sport about the matchup.

“100 percent,” said Dana, if Cruz wins. “I think it’s the biggest upset ever (if it happens). Say what you want about Henry Cejudo, you don’t like his personality, the guy is unbelievable and he’s looked incredible in his last several outings. He is the man right now (in) two different weight classes,” White said. “Dominick Cruz is the unluckiest fighter of all time. I mean the injuries that this guy’s had. If he can pull this off, it’s one of the biggest upsets. I’d put it right up there with Matt Serra vs. Georges St-Pierre.”

Reacting to the Statement

If Cruz can successfully dethrone Cejudo, would it be the biggest upset in MMA history? Or, would it simply be the greatest comeback that the sport has seen?