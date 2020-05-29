Dana White Completely Shuts Down Kamaru Usman vs Conor McGregor Fight

UFC President Dana White Says No to Kamaru Usman vs Conor McGregor

If fans were excited about Conor McGregor fighting for the welterweight title, think again. The buzz surrounding champion Kamaru Usman vs McGregor was alive and well. Fans thought that the stars seemingly aligned for Conor to make UFC history by being the only fighter to win belts in three divisions. But, UFC President Dana White has shut down all possibilities that the fight would be happening. Especially in the near future.

Usman has been the subject of many different matchmaking scenarios as of lately. Especially since defeating Colby Covington at UFC 245. After that, a whole new world of potential matches opened. Fights like Jorge Masvidal, a Tyron Woodley rematch, and even McGregor have all been possible. And, Usman’s manager Ali recently tweeted that Kamaru is ready to face McGregor if Jorge Masvidal wants a Nate Diaz rematch, as he stated on social media.

Dana Speaks on Usman vs McGregor

Fans got excited about the matchup and were ready to see it. Social media was buzzing and betting odds were even released for the match. But, as quickly as the excitement of the match was built, it was as fast as it was taken away. Dana White spoke about the matchup on Sportscenter and completely shut it down from happening.

“The next (Welterweight) title fight for (Kamaru) Usman is going to be one of these guys. It’s going to be Colby (Covington), (Jorge) Masvidal, (Leon) Edwards, it’s going to be one of those guys. It’s not going to be Conor McGregor,” said a stern Dana White.

Shaping the Welterweight Division

Maybe Ali Abdelaziz doesn’t have the mysterious pull in the organization that is perceived. Now that fans know Usman won’t be taking on McGregor, it opens the door for the super fight of Conor and Anderson Silva. Furthermore, if Masvidal faces Diaz, it grants Leon Edwards the title shot that many people believe he deserves.

Whatever the play, the welterweight division is insane. But, it’s also one of the most exciting and best divisions is all of the sport.