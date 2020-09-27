UFC president Dana White talked to the media during the UFC 253 post-fight presser. White addressed multiple things including Conor McGregor’s most recent shenanigans.

Earlier this week, the Irishman responded to Diego Sanchez’s comments dating back to his win over Michael Pereira, stating that he wants to end his career with a fight against McGregor. He also revealed some private conversations that he had with Dana White about this particular fight.

White didn’t pull any punches when asked what he thought about McGregor’s behavior

“Listen i’ve had people blowing me up left and right um everybody here knows i mean eventhough ladies this is some man code stuff you know you dont you It’s just something you don’t do. It’s one of the dirtiest things you can do.. Which by the way you know because uh’ we’re just talking about Diego Sanchez and you know Diego Sanchez is in there and a private conversation i was having with Conor Mcgregor. When you’re the number two or number three ranked guy in the world and you’re telling me that you want to fight but you want to fight unranked 39 year old Diego Sanchez in a main event in Los Angeles… you know…” Said by Dana White at UFC 253 post fight press conference

When asked about the rumors of a possible fight between McGregor and Pacquiao White simply said:

“I have no idea” Listen you guys have been asking about Conor Mcgregor forever um.. did you see Conor Mcgregor’s tweet…the retirement tweet, birthday cake, i’m retired”

Conor McGregor was quick to respond to White’s criticism of his actions.

Code was broke when you lied about me turning down fights mate. I said Justin in May and you went and said I did not want to fight. It’s not about Diego. Diego was a filler to get more fights in.

Also you have been involved in Manny talks the legal letters are there.

Stop lying. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 27, 2020

“Code was broke when you lied about me turning down fights mate. I said Justin in May and you went and said I did not want to fight. It’s not about Diego. Diego was a filler to get more fights in. Also you have been involved in Manny talks the legal letters are there. Stop lying.”

There have always been ups and downs in McGregor’s and White’s relationship, but this recent feud might prove problematic if the UFC plans on having McGregor fight in the near future.