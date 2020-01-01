Dana White Confirms Floyd Mayweather Will Compete In 2020

Mayweather To Compete Next Year

UFC president Dana White has confirmed that his plans with Floyd Mayweather involve having the latter compete.

The two linked up at a basketball game and hinted at a future collaboration involving a “spectacular event” for 2020. Mayweather even went on to say that he would be coming out of retirement. Of course, the former five-weight boxing champion has stated the same multiple times so many figured it was simply a tactic to keep his names in the headlines.

However, it appears he just might be competing once again according to White who explained how the deal came about.

“We both started talking. The easiest way to explain it to you is Floyd and I both feel that we add value to each other,” White told ESPN. “We’re going to figure something out. “Some things have to play out and then I’m going to start talking to [Al] Haymon. Maybe this summer and then I’ll have something for Floyd in the fall.”

White added that it will in fact be Mayweather competing as that’s where the money is at.

“Compete. The money is in Floyd competing,” White said. “We’ll see [about fighting in the UFC]. We’ll see where. We can do crossover stuff here or we could do something in boxing.”

Mayweather competing in the UFC seems unlikely. The best bet is that Mayweather could compete in Zuffa Boxing whenever that gets the go-ahead. We’ll just have to wait and see.