If Jorge Masvidal wants to fight, all he has to do is call UFC president Dana White.

Masvidal is currently engaged in a spat with the promotion over his pay after recent negotiations for a welterweight title fight with Kamaru Usman failed.

“Gamebred” claimed he was being offered half of what he made for his fight with Nate Diaz back at UFC 244 in November — something he was not receptive to whatsoever.

There was even reportedly one last attempt made at getting the welterweight title fight made but in the end, it never came to fruition. As a result, Usman will now defend his title against Gilbert Burns in the main event of UFC 251 on June 11.

White: Masvidal Drama Happens All The Time

So what next for Masvidal?

It ultimately depends on him according to White, who went on to add that drama like this was commonplace in the sport.

“Masvidal is very much like the Diaz brothers,” White said at a recent media scrum. “He beats to the sound of his own drum. When he wants to do something, he does it. It’s not very surprising at all. “… Listen, I’m putting on fights every weekend for the next 10 years. If you want to fight, call us. We’ll offer you fights and if you don’t want to take them, you don’t have to. It’s always been that way. Everybody’s acting like this is some new f*cking drama that just popped up and this has never happened before in the history of the sport. This happens all the time. Non-stop.”

If there is a fight to be made with Masvidal for now, it looks like it will be a rematch with Diaz. But with Jon Jones also having a spat with the promotion over the same issue, maybe there will be some new developments in this whole fighter pay saga.