Dana White Responds To Joshua Fabia’s Claim That Diego Sanchez Was Told To Throw Fight

UFC president Dana White didn’t care too much for Joshua Fabia’s recent allegations of fight fixing.

The controversial Fabia recently parted ways with Diego Sanchez as their near two-year toxic relationship finally came to an end much to the relief of the combat sport world and anybody close to Sanchez.

That, however, hasn’t stopped Fabia from making a number of unsubstantiated claims.

One notable claim that he made last month was that the Nevada State Athletic Commission told Sanchez to throw his fight with Jake Matthews in September last year. Matthews won that fight with a convincing unanimous decision victory.

“This moment happens where the Nevada State Commission comes in and looms on Diego, and he has to throw a f—king fight, and I had him record them coming in,” Fabia said. “You go watch the fight and it’s the only fight in Diego Sanchez’s history, and it’s the only fight where he didn’t throw a single punch. “The way that they did it is in the lean, which is in talking to somebody and dangling their license and explaining ‘Are you really trying to hurt this man? You’re not trying to hurt him, are you Diego? You’re a sportsman Diego, you’ve always been a good guy Diego. You’re not going to do anything with malicious intent, are you Diego?’” “You can call that whatever you want to call it, but the Nevada State Athletic Commission is not supposed to come in, 30 minutes before a fight, and kick everybody out and come and talk that type of s—t to a fighter and get in their head.”

White: Anyone Taking Fabia Seriously Needs To Be Beat With A Stick

It’s a pretty serious, if not bizarre, allegation and one would even say it’s worth going to court over as far as the UFC is concerned.

Would White take any action? He says he would. If it was anyone other than Fabia making that claim.

“That guy is such a f*cking goofball,” White said in a recent interview with Mike Swick. “Seriously, if you take anything that guy says serious, you should be f*cking beat with a stick. “If the source was somebody that was even remotely credible, yeah [I’d do something] . I could give a flying *uck what he says. I think the kid is mentally ill. So should I fire up the lawyers for a mentally ill f*cking goofball? You know what I mean? It’s just a complete waste of time. So no.”

White isn’t wrong, as it’s hard to see anybody believing Fabia’s claims.