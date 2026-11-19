Dan Hooker says criticism has intensified during the first three-fight losing streak of his career. In a November 18 UFC written feature ahead of facing Brian Ortega in Qatar, he explained why he still enjoys the job despite those results.

He expects an aggressive performance, while acknowledging that confidence and hard training also preceded his recent losses. Talking about a turnaround, he conceded, is not the same as delivering one. Hooker told the UFC:

“I miss the pressure; it brings out the best in you,”

He described Ortega as a different opportunity from his previous opponents, not evidence that he could never beat those men. He also credited Navajo Stirling’s momentum with energizing City Kickboxing and praised Eugene Bareman’s coaching system. A joke about appearing on his younger teammate’s undercard gave way to appreciation for Stirling’s progress.

Three defeats brought Dan Hooker back to a familiar venue

This return to Doha carries a particular connection to the start of the skid. At the UFC’s first Qatar event on November 22, 2025, Arman Tsarukyan submitted him with an arm-triangle choke at 3:34 of the second round. The current booking takes him back to the same arena almost exactly one year later.

The promotion’s original written recap documented more than a straightforward takedown-and-choke sequence. Tsarukyan was effective in the striking exchanges, then escaped two guillotine attempts. The second escape left him on top in the center of the cage, where he advanced toward the submission. Hooker’s own offensive grappling therefore figured in the exchanges that ultimately left him defending.

A different route to defeat followed against Benoît Saint Denis at UFC 325 in Sydney on January 31. Hooker initially connected with front kicks to the body. Once the fight reached the floor, however, Saint Denis began taking control late in the opening round and extended that advantage through the second.

The Frenchman mixed submission threats with punches from top position, opened cuts and eventually secured mount. Unanswered strikes brought the stoppage at 4:45 of round two. It was Saint Denis’ fourth consecutive finish, and it left Hooker without the sustained standing exchanges that had looked promising early.

September’s main-event loss to Salahdine Parnasse in Paris was shorter. The former KSW two-division champion hurt him to the body and immediately followed with punches, ending the fight in the first round. The finalized UFC result records the stoppage at 2:25, despite a different time appearing in one athlete-profile display.

Parnasse was making his promotional debut at Accor Arena. His sixth consecutive stoppage victory made that defeat another setback against an opponent arriving with substantial momentum, rather than a loss to an established UFC veteran nearing the end of his run.

Brian Ortega brings a different lightweight test

Ortega’s move up is the defining change on the other side of this matchup. The UFC lists him in its lightweight division and identifies November 21 as his next appearance. He had previously been scheduled to meet Renato Moicano at UFC 331, but that proposed debut did not happen.

His most recent completed bout remains the August 2025 meeting with Aljamain Sterling in Shanghai. Before that came a decision loss to Diego Lopes at Noche UFC in September 2024. The gap separates Ortega’s position from that of an opponent coming directly off an active sequence of wins.

The submission threat remains a concrete part of the assignment. Ortega’s official record credits eight submission victories, half of his 16 professional wins. His last victory came against Yair Rodriguez in February 2024, when an arm-triangle ended their rematch at 0:58 of the third round. That background gives the grappling exchanges relevance beyond either fighter’s pre-fight prediction.

Ortega has challenged for the featherweight championship twice: against Max Holloway in 2018 and Alexander Volkanovski in 2021. The move to 155 pounds changes his division, but leaves Hooker facing an opponent with experience over the championship distance.

Hooker’s earlier explanation of his quick return after Paris and Ortega’s abandoned lightweight plans preceded this fight week. His November 18 remarks concern the pressure of the current assignment, not a newly announced booking.

The lightweight bout is on the November 21 main card at ABHA Arena. Stirling faces former light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka in the headliner. Prelims begin at 10 a.m. ET, followed by the main card at 1 p.m. ET, with the event streaming on Paramount+.