Dan Hooker’s jab and kicking attack carried him past Brian Ortega at UFC Qatar, where the lightweight contest ended with all three judges favoring the New Zealander. The bout took place at ABHA Arena in Doha. Ortega found a late opportunity on the ground, but the final horn arrived before he could turn that submission threat into a finish.

Saturday’s matchup brought together two fighters trying to change their recent direction. Hooker arrived on a three-fight losing streak, while Ortega was moving up from featherweight after an extended absence. The former 145-pound title challenger had not competed since August 2025, making this both a return to action and a test in a new weight class.

Round 1: Kicks establish Hooker’s range

Hooker attacked the body early and varied his kicks between the legs, midsection and head. Ortega answered with straight punches, but he was often operating beyond his preferred punching distance. When he caught a kick, he could not immediately convert that opening into a takedown. Hooker returned to the jab and kept targeting the lead leg as they reset.

Ortega eventually powered through a double-leg takedown, giving Hooker a different problem to solve. The New Zealander stood back up quickly, however, and ultimately separated from the fence. That prevented a prolonged spell of grappling and allowed him to return to his kicks through the remainder of the opening round.

Round 2: Ortega struggles to keep the fight grounded

The second round began with more jabs and low kicks from Hooker. Ortega put punches together and landed a right hand, but he could not consistently get past the longer fighter’s offense. A single-leg attempt failed to keep Hooker attached, and the accumulating damage was becoming visible on Ortega’s face as the striking exchanges continued.

Another attempt near the cage produced a clinch rather than the sustained top position Ortega wanted. Hooker defended the takedown and remained upright. Ortega still found a left hook before the horn, but his opponent had again denied the extended ground exchanges that could have changed the shape of the round.

Round 3: A late submission opening runs out of time

Ortega pressed harder in the last round, connecting with right hands and forcing more exchanges in the pocket. Hooker continued responding with his jab, hooks and kicks, making the closing period more competitive without abandoning the attacks that had worked earlier. Neither man simply conceded the striking exchanges as Ortega pushed forward looking for a way back into the contest.

With time running short, Ortega worked behind Hooker and finally dragged him down. He moved into an arm-triangle attempt during the closing seconds. Hooker remained in the position until the horn, leaving Ortega without the stoppage he was chasing. The official broadcast clip below captures that last ground exchange rather than a completed submission.

Dan Hooker didn't care that he was almost in a submission 😭😭 [ #UFCQatar | LIVE on @paramountplus ] pic.twitter.com/NPeuspXr2H — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) November 21, 2026

The finalized official cards were 30–27, 30–27 and 30–27, for a unanimous decision. The victory stopped his losing streak and prevented Ortega from opening his lightweight run with a win. The decision announcement is shown below.

Ben Cartlidge, Vito Paolillo and Clemens Werner were the three judges. Each recorded three 10–9 rounds, and the finalized scorecard image shows no point deductions for either fighter.