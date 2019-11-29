Dan Hardy Apparently Wants Anthony Pettis In UFC Return

Anthony Pettis Coach Says Dan Hardy Wants “Showtime”

Dan Hardy has been talking about making a return to the UFC. Now, according to Anthony Pettis’ coach, Dan wants to face “Showtime” upon his comeback.

Hardy has not competed since 2012, a bout that he won via unanimous decision. Following that win, he revealed that he had been diagnosed with a health condition that would force him to not compete. However, he recently stated that he is ready for a UFC comeback, and has been trying to find an opponent.

It seems that Hardy has narrowed down his options to former champ Anthony Pettis. According to Anthony’s coach Duke Roufus, he has been hearing rumblings of this fight being a possibility. Speaking in a recent interview, he explains why he likes that fight.

“I’ve heard through the grapevine that Dan Hardy in his comeback wants to fight Anthony, that’s a good fight. Not in any way putting Dan down, I think that stylistically it’s a great fight for both fighters, for the fans, and that’s what we’re trying to do is find good fights that are interesting in our aspects. Obviously, fitting for both guys, but at the same time it’s good for Anthony’s brand to fight the people he wants to fight, and his legacy.”

Currently Anthony Pettis is expected to face Diego Ferria, in his return back to lightweight. Following that bout, it would not be a bad idea to match him up against Dan Hardy. Although it is almost a certainty that he would have to move back up to welterweight for the fight. Either way, it seems a fitting way for Dan to return to action.