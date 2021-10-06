Dan Hardy: I Would Stop Tyron Woodley In Two Rounds

Dan Hardy is looking to stop Tyron Woodley early if the two ever share the boxing ring or MMA cage.

Hardy and Woodley have been involved in a beef as of late. Hardy was critical of Woodley’s performance in a boxing match against Jake Paul. “The Chosen One” fired back and even sent some DMs to “The Outlaw” over the situation.

Speaking to Jimmy Smith on SiriusXM, Dan Hardy expressed his belief that he’d finish Woodley under any ruleset.

📽️"I'm quite happy to fight Tyron Woodley under whatever rules he wants. " After their exchange on social media, @danhardymma

tells @jimmysmithmma he's 'more than keen to sign' a deal to fight Tyron Woodley on Unlocking the Cage👊

“Of course, if he shows up even twice as good as he did against Jake Paul, I would stop him in two rounds. He just doesn’t have the work rate anymore. He didn’t have the confidence to go anymore and I get it, it does pass you by. I’m probably sounding a bit hypocritical here cause people are gonna say the same thing. It’s been nearly 10 years since I fought but in my head, I’m never gonna retire.”

Hardy went on to say that he’s weighing his options in terms of who he wants to fight upon his return to action.

“Who doesn’t love fighting? I love fighting. I’m back in training camp now and I’m getting my medicals done. So I’m looking at what offers are on the table and if one of them’s got Tyron Woodley on it, I’d be more than keen to sign it.”

Hardy is free to sign with any promotion he wants to after being granted his UFC release as an active competitor. Hardy hasn’t fought since Sept. 2012 due to Wolff–Parkinson–White syndrome. “The Outlaw” says he is healthy enough to compete again.