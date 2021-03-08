Dan Hardy On Carlos Condit: “If I Fight Him, I Have To Beat Him Twice On The Same Night”

Despite the recent news that Dan Hardy and the UFC would be parting ways, the former welterweight is still a prominent voice in the MMA community. He has consistently flirted with the idea of returning to MMA, with names such as Matt Brown and Carlos Condit touted as potential opponents.

In a recent interview with RT Sport MMA, Hardy discussed his mentality in regards to a fight with Carlos Condit. Hardy and Condit previously fought back in 2010, where the ‘Natural Born Killer’ gave Hardy the only KO loss of his career. Hardy states that not only would he want to avenge that loss, but he would also look to get on up on Condit, on the same night.

“The thing is, Condit beat me one time. I’m 0-1 against that guy. If I fight him, I have to beat him twice on the same night. My goal for the Condit fight, if I got that fight, I would take him down and choke him out in the first minute. Then I’d go back to my corner and have the referee restart it so I can knock him out. Then I’d be 2-1 against him. Even if I beat him one time, there’s no closure there. I’ve got to run that back twice. I wanna be 2-1 in the series.

Hardy also alluded to the point that he may be interested in more than just one fight back in the octagon.

I’d like a couple of fights in quick succession. I don’t wanna be running the same thing back over and over again. I want to fight a variety. My aim if I got the Condit fight would be to beat him twice in the same night. All the rest of the guys I’d just beat them convincingly and brutally, and then break it down afterwards. Explain how I did it.”

Unfortunately, a fight against Condit may be in jeopardy now that Dan Hardy has been released from his commentary job for the UFC. However, Hardy has also revealed that he would be interested in matchups with the PFL’s Anthony Pettis, One FC’s Eddie Alvarez and Rizin’s Takanori Gomi.