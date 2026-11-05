Damian Pinas Responds To Reported Baisangur Susurkaev Fight At UFC 335

Damian Pinas has responded to reports pairing him with Baisangur Susurkaev at UFC 335. On November 4, the middleweight shared a post naming both fighters and the December 12 event, adding his own brief response.

His exact response was “I think is officiall,” followed by shrugging emojis. The post he quoted credited Vestnik MMA with the matchup report. That is a change from simply asking for an opponent: Pinas is now addressing a specific reported pairing, although his wording stops short of an unequivocal confirmation.

I think is officiall 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/Lp1E2Tr5ea — Damian The BabaYaga Pinas (@PinasDamian1) November 4, 2026

MMA Junkie separately reported that a person with knowledge of the matchup confirmed the booking. Its source requested anonymity because the UFC had not made an official announcement. The distinction matters: this remains a reported addition to the card, not a promotional announcement being attributed to the UFC.

Байсангур Сусуркаев (UFC 3-0) и Дэмиан Пинас (UFC 3-0) встретятся в бою 13 декабря на #UFC335 в Вегасе. Кто выиграет? pic.twitter.com/gHPboOXImO — Вестник ММА (@VestnikMMA) November 4, 2026

Marcel Dorff also posted the matchup on Instagram, identifying a 185-pound contest at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. His November 4 announcement credits Vestnik MMA as the first reporter and lists both athletes at 3-0 in the UFC. Neither the fighter’s response nor those reports identifies a championship stake.

Two unbeaten UFC runs meet in the reported matchup

A week earlier, on October 29, Pinas had asked for the best prospect available for December 12 and suggested someone was reluctant to sign to face him. He did not name that person in the post. The new acknowledgment follows that public push for an opponent rather than announcing a different date or a change of event.

Pinas enters the proposed meeting with an 11-1 professional record. MMA Junkie reports that he has knocked out his past six opponents in the first round, most recently Andrey Pulyaev at UFC 332 last month. A December appearance would be his fourth UFC fight of 2026, following three wins already this year.

Susurkaev is unbeaten at 12-0. His most recent appearance was a third-round submission of Djorden Santos at UFC 328 in May. He had been scheduled to face Donte Johnson at UFC 334 on November 14 but withdrew for undisclosed reasons; the new report does not explain that withdrawal.

Dorff’s announcement lists Susurkaev’s other UFC victories over Eric Nolan and Eric McConico Jr., while naming César Almeida and Wes Schultz alongside Pulyaev among Pinas’s notable wins.

The venue’s own listing confirms UFC 335 for Saturday, December 12. Charles Oliveira’s BMF title defense against Diego Lopes headlines, with Alex Pereira and Sergei Pavlovich scheduled for a five-round heavyweight co-main event. Those established attractions place the reported middleweight addition on the same Las Vegas card.

Vestnik’s Russian-language post labels the bout December 13, whereas Dorff, MMA Junkie and the arena give December 12 in Las Vegas. The local event date is the latter. No specific slot in the running order or start time for Pinas–Susurkaev has been announced.