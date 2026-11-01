Dakota Hope Edges Francis Marshall By Split Decision At UFC Vegas 123 (Highlights)

Dakota Hope has his first UFC victory after outlasting Francis Marshall over three rounds at UFC Vegas 123. Hope won a split decision in the featured preliminary bout at Meta APEX in Las Vegas on October 31. The official scores were 28-29, 29-28 and 29-28, with two judges backing Hope and the other favoring Marshall.

Marshall had weighed 148 pounds on Friday, two pounds above the non-title featherweight ceiling. Hope registered 145.5. The UFC’s official weigh-in update stated that Marshall would forfeit 20 percent of his purse to Hope.

Hope entered after losing his April UFC debut to Kai Kamaka III by split decision. That appearance came at lightweight on short notice; this matchup brought him back to featherweight. His UFC biography lists five knockout wins and one submission victory, along with five first-round finishes. He trains with Joshua Van and Alden Coria at 4oz Fight Team and holds a Brazilian jiu-jitsu purple belt under Daniel Pineda. The former regional champion had already completed the full 25 minutes twice before reaching the promotion, giving him experience beyond the three-round distance contested here.

Round 1: Marshall attacks the lead leg

Marshall made Hope pay with repeated kicks to the lead leg early in the opening round. One swept Hope off balance, but Hope continued moving forward and answered with punches. Marshall caught a body kick and completed a takedown, working from above while Hope looked for a route back up. Hope eventually scrambled to his feet, and both men connected in the closing exchanges.

Ufff vean cómo cierran en el último segundo 😱#UFCVegas123 | Estamos en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/NH318KUR1l — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) October 31, 2026

Round 2: Counters meet forward pressure

Hope’s overhand attacks forced Marshall to stay alert, but the taller fighter’s movement and counters remained important. Marshall landed a well-timed left hand in the second round and continued making Hope work to close the distance. Hope kept pressing rather than allowing the fight to settle at Marshall’s preferred range.

In the middle frame, Marshall circled, jabbed and connected with a left hook before disengaging. Hope tried to turn his forward bursts into high-crotch takedowns, but Marshall defended those attempts, keeping their struggle on the feet as the clock ran down. The exchanges remained competitive as both searched for something more decisive before the final round.

Round 3: Hope turns up the pressure

Hope’s overhand right changed the third round. Marshall shot in, but Hope defended, moved behind him and landed punches while Marshall repeatedly tried to stand and escape. Hope added knees and an elbow in the clinch. When Marshall finally separated, Hope continued advancing with combinations and renewed clinch pressure, leaving Marshall with little room to reset.

Pulled it off 💥 Dakota Hope earns the split-decision victory at #UFCVegas123! [ LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/TGqpPaFKfR — UFC (@ufc) November 1, 2026

Official result and what it means

The late surge carried Hope to the decision and improved his professional record to 12-2. There was no stoppage: the bout went the full 15 minutes, and the result depended on the three judges’ totals.

Marshall arrived with consecutive UFC wins in 2026: a first-round rear-naked choke against Erik Silva in February and a unanimous decision over Lucas Brennan in April. His earlier Octagon record included a knockout of Marcelo Rojo, a split-decision win over Dennis Buzukja and decision losses to William Gomis and Mairon Santos. The New Jersey fighter trains at American Top Team and also holds a Brazilian jiu-jitsu purple belt. His submission background includes five rear-naked-choke victories. Against Hope, however, his early kicking success and defensive wrestling were not enough to persuade two judges after the final round.