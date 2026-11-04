Daichi Tomizawa vs. Donmai Kawabata Rebooked For Super RIZIN 6

Daichi Tomizawa and Donmai Kawabata have a new date for the fight that fell through in September. Their matchup is now set for December 31 at Super RIZIN 6 in Nagoya, giving the former judoka another opportunity to make his professional MMA debut against an opponent already familiar with the promotion’s year-end stage.

The official card specifies a 59-kilogram limit and three five-minute rounds under MMA rules. It is a non-title contest at Vantelin Dome Nagoya, rather than a judo exhibition. That distinction matters for Kawabata, whose background supplies the grappling pedigree but not an established professional MMA record.

RIZIN’s complete written account of Tuesday’s announcement confirms that Kawabata’s injury caused the cancellation of their planned Super RIZIN 5 meeting. At the new press conference, he apologized for September and repeatedly teased Tomizawa by asking whether he remained angry. Tomizawa threatened an injury worse than an orbital fracture; Kawabata countered with a prediction that he would put his opponent to sleep. Those were their competing claims, not an established medical forecast or result.

The lighter exchange continued online. In his own November 3 post, Kawabata apologized to Tomizawa, thanked him and looked ahead to New Year’s Eve. Tomizawa’s separate written response to the booking announcement was a straightforward pledge to win. Neither post announced a different opponent or another change to the date.

Tomizawa Returns After His Sendai Stoppage

For Tomizawa, this booking follows a first-round stoppage of Rui Kato at RIZIN LANDMARK 14 in Sendai on June 6. The promotion’s official record gives the finish as a referee stoppage from ground punches at 4:37. That victory restored him to the win column after a second-round knockout loss to Tatsuki Shinotsuka on the final day of 2025.

His recent MMA results also show why an accomplished grappler is a meaningful assignment. Erson Yamamoto submitted him with a rear-naked choke in May 2025. Four months later, he survived Joe Hiramoto’s early submission threat and rallied to win a split decision. Those contrasting performances provide more relevant context for this opponent than his earlier kickboxing résumé.

A FIGHTER’S FLOW representative, Tomizawa first appeared in RIZIN against Shinotsuka under kickboxing rules in December 2023. His return to the year-end event in 2024 brought a first-round knockout of Kota Miura with a standing knee. He has therefore experienced both the striking-only and MMA versions of RIZIN’s New Year’s Eve showcase.

Kawabata Brings Judo Credentials To A New Ruleset

Kawabata’s official profile lists JAPAN TOP TEAM and no completed RIZIN bouts. His judo credentials include victory at the 2009 Japanese university weight-class championships, a Kodokan Cup title in 2011 and the 60-kilogram crown at the 2013 All-Japan selected weight-class championships. The distinction is important: this is an experienced judoka entering a different professional ruleset, not a novice grappler.

He previously faced Hiroya under MMA rules at BreakingDown in May 2023 and lost after an extension. RIZIN nevertheless identifies the Tomizawa booking as his professional MMA debut. His profile credits Kai Asakura with encouraging the move into MMA.

Doors are provisionally scheduled for 11 a.m. and the first fight for 1 p.m., Japan time. General ticket sales begin November 22; pay-per-view details remain unannounced. Elsewhere on the card, Hiroya meets Joe Hiramoto, while Mikuru Asakura faces Luiz Gustavo.