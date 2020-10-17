Cris Cyborg is nowhere near retirement and it seems she still wants to rematch Amanda Nunes.

Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg defended her belt on Thursday night against Arlen Blencowe at UFC 249. Cyborg looked as dominant as ever, she dominated Blencowe in the first round before submitting her rather easily in the second round. This is Cyborg’s second finish in two fights in Bellator. She had previously defeated the former champion Julia Budd by TKO and now rules the Bellator featherweight division.

Following her win on Thursday, Cyborg posted a message on Twitter daring Dana White to make the Nunes rematch happen.

https://twitter.com/criscyborg/status/1316952614890856448

“@danawhite you looking to make the biggest fights? The fights the most fans want to watch? @ufc V @BellatorMMA“

At 35 years old, Cyborg is still one of the most dominant fighters in the world and she’s proving it in Bellator. Her last defeat came at the hands of Amanda Nunes at UFC 232. Nunes finished Cyborg in the first round and handed her the first knockout loss of her career. This was a devastating loss for Cyborg and a surprising result for the entire MMA community. But Cyborg hasn’t been crushed, far from it. She defeated Felicia Spencer at UFC 240 and then went on to win and defend the Bellator featherweight title. She now looks to avenge her loss to Nunes.

While a rematch between Cyborg and Nunes would be a fight for the ages, the likeliness of a cross-promotional fight involving the UFC and Bellator is pretty low.