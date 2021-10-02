Cris Cyborg Reveals She Was Never Comfortable With Joe Rogan Calling Her UFC Fights

Cris Cyborg was never comfortable with Joe Rogan calling her fights.

The now Bellator women’s featherweight champion made the revelation in response to a recent opinion piece stating that Rogan’s time as UFC commentator was up and that it was time for the promotion move on.

Cyborg quoted the tweet and revealed how she always had additional stress whenever Rogan was calling one of her UFC fights owing to previous comments he made about her.

“After listening to @joerogan make jokes that I would be the first @ufc fighter to cut off their penis to make a weight category I never felt comfortable with him as a commentator for my fights and knowing he was working an event of mine always added stress as an athlete.”

Cyborg Still Affected By 2015 Rogan Comments

Cyborg is referring to Rogan’s comments from 2015 where along with fellow comedian and podcast guest Tony Hinchcliffe, the pair mocked the Brazilian and stated that she had not only had a penis, but had to cut it off in order to make weight.

“Where would I start?” Hinchcliffe stated when asked to roast Cyborg. “Her dick,” Rogan replied. “She’s the only person who cuts weight by chopping off her dick,” Hinchliff responded.

Sorry. It was him who said I had a penis so that his friend could say I cut it off and then the president of the company could join them in a laugh about it

Rogan has since apologized for those comments and took full responsibility. However, the scars still remain for Cyborg who at the time, revealed those comments made her father cry.

And going by her latest tweet, it seems she still remains affected by those comments in addition to her overall tumultuous experience with the UFC.