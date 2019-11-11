Cris Cyborg Wants Nunes Rematch in Crossover Event

Cris Cyborg Wants to Avenge Loss To Amanda Nunes

Cris Cyborg is looking to have the best of both worlds. Cyborg is now an active member of Bellator MMA’s roster. A portion of that is due to Cris’s public bad blood with UFC President Dana White. However, Cris is still looking to get a rematch against Amanda Nunes, who was the last opponent to defeat her in 14 years.

Crossover promotional events are very rare in the world of MMA. Especially when half of the collaboration has to come from the UFC. On the other hand, Bellator President Scott Coker has been open to the idea of crossover events. In fact, Coker has already put on promotional events with Asian MMA promotion RIZIN.

Cyborg Speaks on Nunes Rematch

Cyborg spoke to TMZ Sports about still wanting to face Amanda Nunes. She also made it clear that before she signed with Bellator, during negotiations, she requested an effort be made for her to still be able to face UFC talent.

“Before I signed with Bellator, the first thing I asked Scott (Coker) for (is) maybe to have the possibility to fight (UFC fighters.) The same he’s doing for Rizin (with) his champions fighting with champions in Japan. I said maybe if he’ll be able to do that,” Cyborg said.

It’s very possible that Coker would be open to trying to secure the matchup for Cris. The issue would more than likely come from Dana White and the UFC. However, the matchup would have much more appeal if Cris was Bellator’s Featherweight champion. So, her upcoming bout with Julia Budd will be one of the most important of her life.

Bellator 238

Beating Juila would be the prerequisite for setting up the matchup with Nunes. Additionally, if Cris is about to defeat Julia Budd, she will be the first female in MMA history to secure a world title in 4 different major MMA promotions.

Cris Cyborg fights Julia Budd at Bellator 238 on January 15th. The event will take place in Inglewood, California with the aforementioned fighters as the main event. In order to watch the event, spectators will need to have the DAZN app.

If Cris can successfully get past Budd, the door will open to negotiations for Cyborg to get her rematch with Amanda Nunes.