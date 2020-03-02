Ion Cutelaba Hoping Commission Overturns Controversial Magomed Ankalaev Win

Cutelaba: I Had One Of The Worst Calls In UFC History

Ion Cutelaba is hoping that the commission overturns his controversial defeat to Magomed Ankalaev.

The pair of light heavyweights collided on the main card of UFC Norfolk this past weekend in what promised to be a barnburner of a fight.

However, it was short-lived as Ankalaev appeared to have hurt Cutelaba early on. The Dagestan native poured on the pressure on a wobbly Cutelaba who was hurt but still fighting back. Nonetheless, referee Kevin MacDonald stepped in and stopped the fight with Cutelaba protesting immediately.

Many have since called it the worst stoppage in UFC history and Cutelaba is inclined to agree. After announcing that he would be appealing the loss following the fight, the Moldovan expanded more on the incident in an Instagram post.

“Tonight I was denied a chance to Show my work to the fans. Refereeing is a very hard job and tonight a mistake took away months of hard work and possible income from my family. I know that the commission will be able to understand that this was a incorrect call and will reverse the decision. Nobody wins in a situation like this, the fans lost on watching What could be the fight of the night, my opponent had a contestable win that will be overturned and I had one of the worst calls in @ufc history happen against me. I appreciate all the support from the fans in Norfolk, back home and all over the world. I will be back and I believe that we will together be able to correct this injustice.”

Cutelaba also told reporters backstage that playing possum was part of his plan to get Ankalaev to engage with him.

Many observers have since called for an immediate rematch. Ankalaev, meanwhile, says he does not need one but would be open to throwing down again if the UFC booked it.