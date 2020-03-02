Ion Cutelaba Hoping Commission Overturns Controversial Magomed Ankalaev Win

Cutelaba: I Had One Of The Worst Calls In UFC History
Ion Cutelaba is hoping that the commission overturns his controversial defeat to Magomed Ankalaev.
The pair of light heavyweights collided on the main card of UFC Norfolk this past weekend in what promised to be a barnburner of a fight.
However, it was short-lived as Ankalaev appeared to have hurt Cutelaba early on. The Dagestan native poured on the pressure on a wobbly Cutelaba who was hurt but still fighting back. Nonetheless, referee Kevin MacDonald stepped in and stopped the fight with Cutelaba protesting immediately.
Many have since called it the worst stoppage in UFC history and Cutelaba is inclined to agree. After announcing that he would be appealing the loss following the fight, the Moldovan expanded more on the incident in an Instagram post.
“Tonight I was denied a chance to Show my work to the fans. Refereeing is a very hard job and tonight a mistake took away months of hard work and possible income from my family. I know that the commission will be able to understand that this was a incorrect call and will reverse the decision. Nobody wins in a situation like this, the fans lost on watching What could be the fight of the night, my opponent had a contestable win that will be overturned and I had one of the worst calls in @ufc history happen against me. I appreciate all the support from the fans in Norfolk, back home and all over the world. I will be back and I believe that we will together be able to correct this injustice.”
View this post on Instagram
Tonight I was denied a chance to Show my work to the fans. Reffering is a very hard job and tonight a mistake took away months of hard work and possible income from my family. I know that the comission will be able to understand that this was a incorrect call and will reverse the decision. Nobody wins in a situation like this, the fans lost on watching What Could be the fight of the Night, my opponent had a contestable win that will be overturned and I had one of the worst calls in @ufc history happen Against me. I apreciate all the support from the fans in Norfolk, back home and all ofer the world. I will be back and I believe that We will together be able to correct this injustice. ————————————— În această seară mi s-a refuzat șansa de a-mi arăta fanilor munca mea. Arbitraju este o muncă foarte grea și în această seară o greșeală a scos luni de muncă grele și venituri posibile familiei mele. Știu că comisia va putea înțelege că acesta a fost un apel incorect și va inversa decizia. Nimeni nu câștigă într-o situație de genul acesta, fanii au pierdut sansa posibila de a viziona lupta nopții, adversarul meu a avut o victorie contestabilă și am avut una dintre cele mai rele decizii din istoria @ufc care sa întâmplat împotriva mea. Am apreciat tot sprijinul din partea fanilor din Norfolk, înapoi acasă și tuturor oferite lumii. Voi reveni și cred că împreună vom fi capabili să corectăm această nedreptate.
Cutelaba also told reporters backstage that playing possum was part of his plan to get Ankalaev to engage with him.
Many observers have since called for an immediate rematch. Ankalaev, meanwhile, says he does not need one but would be open to throwing down again if the UFC booked it.
Join our list
Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.