Curtis Blaydes: Derrick Lewis Isn’t ‘Putting In The Work To Be Great’

Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis are two of the top five fighters in the UFC’s heavyweight division. However Curtis is not sure that Derrick has put in the work to deserve being as successful as he is.

Heading into his UFC Vegas 19 main event against Lewis, Blaydes is riding a four-fight winning streak. He has only ever lost to one man in his professional career, number one ranked contender Francis Ngannou.

Despite being just number two in the rankings, Curtis has decided that he wants to stay active. So he is taking on the always dangerous (and equally hilarious) fourth ranked Derrick Lewis, in a clash of two elite heavyweights.

Derrick Lewis Doesn’t Put In The Work

There is no doubt that both Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis are elite. However Curtis is not sure that Derrick deserves that title, given the way he apparently trains.

Speaking in a recent interview, Curtis explained that he has heard how Lewis only trains a few times a week. He feels that this is unfair to the rest of the UFC fighters who work their tails off to get into a similar position that Derrick is in.

“I don’t think he puts in the work and I don’t think he respects the game the way that I do,” Blaydes explained. “I’ve seen in a couple of his interviews, like he works out once or twice a week. I don’t know if that was because he had a back injury or if that was a preference thing. “I just don’t think he’s putting in the work to be great that a lot of other guys are putting in to be great. I know I’m putting in that work, and I see a lot of guys at Elevation (Fight Team). “I’ve seen the type of work (that you need) to be great. I watch (Justin) Gaethje, I watch (Kamaru) Usman, I watch Neil Magny. I don’t think he’s working like that. I’m working like that, I don’t think he’s working like that.”

Curtis Blaydes Understands Getting Passed For The Title

It is quite easy to make an argument that Curtis Blaydes is rather deserving of the title shot, especially if he beats Derrick Lewis. However the UFC already made it clear that the next shot at heavyweight gold will be going to Jon Jones.

That said, Curtis understands where the promotion is coming from with this decision. He says it is not fair, but that it makes sense from a business standpoint, so he gets it.

“I expected it. It’s Jon Jones. He’s a money fight, and if he wants to fight for the belt, yeah he gets to fight for the belt,” Blaydes said. “I’m not shocked. Do I think it’s the most fair thing? No, but that’s not what this business is about. It’s not about what’s fair and who’s earned what.”

With that in mind, Blaydes knows that there is a chance it will be a while before Jon fights the winner of Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou. He is not opposed to staying active during this time, and making more money.

“I can envision myself waiting around and waiting to see how things turn out, and I can also see myself… like I like to make money, I like to stay active, I like to build my skills. So I can also see the possibility of me taking another fight,” he said.

Before Curtis Blaydes is going to be considered in the heavyweight title picture, he must first get past Derrick Lewis this weekend. It will be interesting to see how that fight goes, and what is next for the heavyweight division.